Sourav Ganguly confirms receiving death threats

Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday that he has received an anonymous death threat on January‎ 5. Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), said he has informed the police in Kolkata but has not lodged a formal complaint.

Sourav Ganguly said the threat pertained to his visit to Midnapore‎ where he is due to attend a felicitation by the Midnapore University on January 19.

Ganguly said he has also informed the police in Midnapore and the university authorities. Asked whether he would go to Midnapore now, Ganguly said he hasn’t yet decided.

Talking to the press, Ganguly said, “Yes I’ve received the letter on January 7 and I’ve informed this to the police and the organisers. ‎Let’s see, nothing has been decided yet but it will be a live show programme and you all will come to know if I go there.”

Sourav Ganguly spoke to reporters after a working committee meeting of the CAB called to discuss implementing the Lodha Commission’s recommendations.

The CAB, it was learnt, has sought clarity on the appointment of some of its current office-bearers and will call a Special General Meeting on getting it.

PTI reports that the letter was addresses to his mother Nirupa. The letter said: ‎”Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he dares to come here, you will not see him again,” PTI quoted a source as saying.