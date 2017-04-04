Sourav Ganguly praises Sachin Tendulkar’s singing debut with Sonu Nigam

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar got a figurative ‘like’ from his former partner, Sourav Ganguly, over his much publicised foray into the music industry.

Tendulkar has always been a music enthusiast through his playing days, reportedly even playing loud music in the Indian cricket team dressing room for his teammates to enjoy.

Earlier this week, the cricket maestro showcased the depth of his vocal range as he made his singing debut alongside singer Sonu Nigam.

The song titled ‘Cricket Wali Beat’ was played for fans at the launch of Tendulkar’s new digital application called 100MB (100 for his century of tons and MB an abbreviation of his nickname -- the Master Blaster).

The opening lyrics of the song are: “Gend aayi, bala ghuma, mara chaka, Sachin, Sachin... nacho nacho sab cricket wali beat pe…”

Now, appreciating Tendulkar’s new collaboration, a former teammate tweeted his support.

Former India cricket team captain and Tendulkar’s opening partner for several years, Sourav Ganguly, congratulated the batting legend on Twitter saying that Sachin had incredible ability beyond the field.

“@sachin_rt well done Tendulkar .. great stuff .. talent not restricted to batting only,” Ganguly tweeted.

Sonu Nigam features as a judge on the popular television singing reality show, Indian Idol.

Tendulkar joined his singing partner on stage as the celebrity guest of the grand finale of the ninth season of the show, which was televised on Sunday.

The popular singer said he was pleasantly surprised to hear Tendulkar sing for the first time.

“He is a very good singer. We did not use pitch corrector on his voice as he was singing in the right sur (tone) and [despite being] the shy person that he is, he got extremely comfortable the moment I kind of increased the masti (fun) quotient while we were shooting the video,” Sonu had said of their collaboration in the studio to record the song.

Cricket Wali Beat is only available on the 100MB app launched by Sachin this week. The app gives fans details and information on the cricket legend and his career.