Sourav Ganguly ’stung’ by dengue mosquitoes, receives notice from authorities

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to send a notice to former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly after larvae of dengue mosquitoes were found breeding at his residence in Behala on Thursday.

“We have found larvae of dengue mosquitoes at Ganguly’s residence in Behala during our inspection on November 19 and had asked them to keep the place clean,” PTI quoted Atin Ghosh, KMC Member and Mayor-In-Council (Health) as saying.

According to the report, officials had found larvae even on Thursday and hence, had decided to go ahead with the notice. Sourav Ganguly’s brother, Snehasish Ganguly, has been diagnosed with dengue and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

According to data of the West Bengal health department, 45 people have died owing to dengue since January although unofficial reports claim the figure to be marginally higher.

The dengue outbreak in the city has been a cause of great concern with opposition parties rallying against the state government’s approach to take adequate measures. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) councilors staged a demonstration against city mayor Sovan Chatterjee on November 6 while the Bharatiya Janata Party had held a rally last month.

Even on Thursday, there were massive disruptions in the Bengal assembly, with Left parties demanding compensation to be given to the next of kin of those who have died because of dengue. According to a report in The Hindu, 23 people have so far died in government hospitals with another 22 in private ones.