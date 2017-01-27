 South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi ruled out for ODI series against Sri Lanka | cricket | Hindustan Times
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi ruled out for ODI series against Sri Lanka

cricket Updated: Jan 27, 2017 15:48 IST
Reuters
Reuters
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who won a Man of the Match award on T20I debut, has been ruled out of the Sri Lanka ODI series due to injury.(Getty Images)

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the five-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka starting in Port Elizabeth on Saturday after sustaining a left abdominal muscle wall injury.

The 20-year-old was injured while fielding in the third Twenty20 fixture in Cape Town on Wednesday and has been ruled out of action for three to four weeks, Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Friday.

“It is a sensitive injury because the abdominal wall is highly loaded during the fast-bowling action so full recovery is important before he can resume bowling at 100 percent match intensity,” South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee said.

