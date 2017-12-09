South Africa’s pace battery real test for Virat Kohli’s India: Graeme Smith

India have performed exceptionally well in the home Test series against Sri Lanka, but former South African skipper Graeme Smith believes that a real challenge awaits the Test number one side when they face the Proteas in away from home.

India’s 1-0 win in the three-match series against the Lankan Lions saw them level Australia and West Indies’ record of nine consecutive Test series wins.

“The pace and skills of our bowlers here will be the real test for them. It will be really interesting,” Sport24 quoted Smith as saying.

The former opening batsman’s remarks hold significance as India have a poor winning record abroad. They are yet to win a Test series in Australia and South Africa.

Smith said, “India’s own pace attack will also have to do well in order for them to have success here.”

However, former India batsman Rahul Dravid has backed the Virat Kohli-led side for the South Africa tour and showed full confidence in the team about putting a great show in foreign conditions as well.

Dravid believes the Indian side is ready as much as possible.

“I am looking forward to the next couple of months in cricket and watching the Indian team playing in South Africa and I believe that they are going to do well,” the India U-19 and ‘A’ team coach had said earlier.

India will face South Africa in a three-Test series beginning from January 13.

The series will be followed by six ODIs and two three T20Is.