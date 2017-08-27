South Africa T20 Global League sees 128 players picked in players draft

The South Africa T20 Global League, the latest entrant into the club of star-studded Twenty20 tournaments around the world, witnessed the inaugural players draft amid fanfare. Eight franchises each had already been allocated a marquee South African and an international marquee cricketer, but the remaining 16 squad spots were filled on Sunday. The Main Player Draft saw another 16 players picked per squad, over 16 rounds, with eight selected picks in each round. As many as 32 international and 96 local cricketers were picked by various franchises for the inaugural edition.

Each franchise owner was asked to make their pick during the live event, with the first three players chosen being South African. Protea all-rounder Chris Morris was the first pick by the Durban Qalandars, followed by Protea bowler Dane Paterson picked by Bloem City Blazers, and experienced Dale Steyn making a return to the game for the actor Shahrukh Khan owned-Cape Town Knight Riders.

Akhona Mnyaka, an 18-year-old SA Schools player from Hudson Park in East London, became the youngest player in the draw when he was picked by the Bloemfontein City Blazers. The inaugural edition of T20 Global League will be held from November 3 to December 16 in various cities of South Africa.

Benoni Zalmi

Marquee Protea: Quinton de Kock

Marquee international: Jason Roy (ENG)

Squad: Albie Morkel, Wahab Riaz (PAK), Umar Akmal (PAK), Lungi Ngidi, David Wiese, Eddie Leie, Pite van Biljon, Leus du Plooy, Dillon du Preez, Dean Elgar, Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), George Linde, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Calvin Savage, Carmi le Roux, Tshepo Moreki.

Bloem City Blazers

Marquee Protea: David Miller

Marquee international: Kieron Pollard (WI)

Squad: Dane Paterson, Chris Jordan (ENG), Dwayne Smith (WI), Shaun von Berg, Aaron Phangiso, Morne van Wyk, Beuran Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Ryan Ten Doeschate (NED), Clyde Fortuin, Rayad Emrit, Werner Coetsee, Yaseen Vallie, Akhona Mnyaka, Keegan Petersen.

Cape Town Knight Riders

Marquee Protea: JP Duminy

Marquee international: Chris Gayle (WI)

Squad: Dale Steyn, Adil Rashid (ENG), Tom Curran (ENG), Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Rudi Second, Rory Kleinveldt, Malusi Siboto, Dinesh Ramdin (WI), Thomas Kaber, Senuran Muthusamy, Dayyaan Galiem, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima.

Durban Qalandars

Marquee Protea: Hashim Amla

Marquee international: Eoin Morgan (ENG)

Squad: Chris Morris, Sam Billings (ENG), Mitch McLenaghan (NZ), Bjorn Fortuin, Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Junior Dala, Qaasim Adams, Migael Pretorius, Nicky van den Bergh, Prenalan Subrayen, Kelly Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Daryn Dupavillon, Mtokozisi Shezi, Cody Chetty.

Joburg Giants

Marquee Protea: Kagiso Rabada

Marquee international: Brendon McCullum (NZ)

Squad: Colin Ingram, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jonker, Temba Bavuma, Patrick Kruger, Yasir Shah (PAK), Nicolas Pooran, Duanne Olivier, Jonathan Vandiar, Roelof van dr Merwe, Andries Gous, Rabian Engelbrecht, Dane Piedt, Andre Malan, Zubayr Hamza.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stars

Marquee Protea: Imran Tahir

Marquee international: Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

Squad: JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram, Anwar Ali (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen, Junaid Khan (PAK), Dawid Malan (ENG), Sisanda Magala, Heino Kuhn, Andrew Birch, Colin Ackermann, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, Grant Thomson, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ryan Rickelton.

Pretoria Maverics

Marquee Protea: AB de Villiers

Marquee international: Dwayne Bravo (WI)

Squad: Morne Morkel, Farhaan Behardien, Dane Vilas, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj, Johan Botha, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Steven Finn (ENG), Reeza Hendricks, Diego Rosier, Khaya Zondo, Eldred Hawken, Basheeru Walters, Stephan Myburgh (NED), Tony de Zorsi, Kyle Nipper.

Stellenbosch Monarchs

Marquee Protea: Faf du Plessis

Marquee international: Lasith Malinga (SRI)

Squad: Alex Hales (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Imad Wasim (PAK), Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wiaan Mulder, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Lizaad Williams, Jeewan Mendis (SRI), Rowan Richards, Craig Alexander, Grant Mokoena, Kyle Simmonds.