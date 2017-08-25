Like Indian Premier League, T20 Global League will lift SA: Haroon Lorgat

While the Indian Premier League and Australia’s Big Bash T20 leagues have managed to carve out a niche for themselves, Cricket South Africa is hopeful the T20 Global League will turn the tide for them.

Cricketers from as many as 13 countries will be taking part in the inaugural edition but as is its policy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India hasn’t allowed any of the Indian players to participate in this League. The only Indian representation in this eight-team League, beginning November, will be the owners of two teams.

GMR, which owns Delhi Daredevils, and Shah Rukh Khan, which owns Kolkata Knight Riders, have bought the Johannesburg and Cape Town franchises respectively.

Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat said: “We did speak to BCCI about Indian cricketers playing in the SA league. But they have their own policy of not allowing their cricketers play in other leagues other than IPL. We also did not design T20 Global League keeping them in mind but yes it would have been wonderful if Indians could be part of the South African league. The fans would have seen top cricketers converging at one stage apart from IPL.” Stellenbosch Monarchs, Durban Qalandars, Bloem City Blazer, Cape Town Knight Riders, Pretoria Mavericks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stars, Joburg Giants and Benoni Zalmi are the eight teams of T20 Global League.

Lorgat seemed optimistic about the success of the T20 Global League and said that just like Indian Premier League benefitted Indian cricket, the South African cricket will also benefit from it.

The draft for the South Africa T20 Global League would begin on August 26 in Cape Town.