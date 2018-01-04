South Africa vs India 1st Test: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

After nine consecutive Test series victories since 2015, Indian cricket team’s credentials will be put to the test when they take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match Freedom series at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Friday. Live streaming and live cricket score of the first Test will be available online. South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat against India. (LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORECARD | SCHEDULE)

Virat Kohli’s India, who defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in an away series last year to continue their winning streak is the top ranked side in Tests in the ICC rankings. They defeated South Africa in the 2015-16 Freedom series in India.

However, Indians have been horrible tourists and have not won against the Proteas in South African since 1992 -- losing four and drawing one in 2010-11.

Live streaming of South Africa vs India 1st Test of the Freedom Series in Cape Town is available online. The live broadcast of the 1st Test between South Africa and India will start at 02:00 PM IST.

Where to get live streaming of South Africa vs India 1st Test?

In India, you can go to www.sonyliv.com for the live streaming of South Africa vs India 1st Test (Freedom Series) in Cape Town. It is a digital platform of host broadcasters SONY. Follow this URL to tap into live streaming of all South Africa vs India games:

http://www.sonyliv.com/listing/all_cricket_sports

In UK, you can see live streaming of South Africa vs India 1st Test on SKY SPORTS. Follow this URL:

http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/south-africa-v-india/19731

Where to get live TV?

SONY Liv will broadcast live the South Africa vs India 1st Test on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. There will be both English and Hindi feeds.

Where to get live cricket score?

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of all South Africa vs India Freedom Series test matches. You can visit our special South Africa vs Indiasection for the latest stories, cricket score, photo galleries and videos.