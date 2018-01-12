South Africa vs India 2nd Test, Day 1: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming of South Africa cricket team vs Indian cricket team Freedom Series 2nd Test day 1, in Centurion is available online. South Africa are on the cusp of a series win against India after winning the first Test in Cape Town by 72 runs thanks to Vernon Philander’s haul of 6/42. (SCHEDULE) (LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORECARD)

Where to get live streaming of South Africa vs India 2nd Test, day 1?

In India, you can go to www.sonyliv.com for the live streaming of South Africa vs India 1st Test, Day 4, (Freedom Series) in Cape Town. It is a digital platform of host broadcasters SONY. Follow this URL to tap into live streaming of all South Africa vs India games:

http://www.sonyliv.com/listing/all_cricket_sports

In UK, you can see live streaming of South Africa vs India 2nd Test on SKY SPORTS. Follow this URL:

http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/south-africa-v-india/19731

Where to get live TV?

SONY Liv will broadcast live the South Africa vs India 2nd Test day 1, on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. There will be both English and Hindi feeds.

Where to get live cricket score?

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of all South Africa vs India Freedom Series test matches. You can visit our special South Africa vs India section for the latest stories, cricket score, photo galleries and videos.