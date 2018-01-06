South Africa vs India: Cheteshwar Pujara weathers early storm in Cape Town

India crawled to 76/4 at lunch on the second day of the first Test in Cape Town on Saturday. Only 48 runs were scored in 25 overs --- including 11 maidens --- of the first session at the cost of Rohit Sharma’s wicket but India may have seen off the worst part of the day. However, with Cheteshwar Pujara left as the only recognised batsman, it remains to be seen how Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya chip in with India still trailing by 210 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Normalcy was restored to Test cricket after a frenetic first day that saw 13 wickets tumbling as Pujara and Rohit grinded out a relentless South African pace battery in the first hour of the session. In 13 overs, India scored just 17 runs. The first runs of the morning session came, quite expectedly, from Rohit’s bat after four maidens. At one time, Vernon Philander had figures of 5-5-0-0.

Dale Steyn often varied his lengths, attacking Pujara’s ribcage and testing him with bouncers. Philander however was accuracy redefined, hitting a fuller length than good with a fourth stump line that you had to play but with the heart in the mouth.

The thing with this South African bowling lineup is one can never afford to drop guard. Keshav Maharaj was not used in the first session. And after Steyn and Philander wre done came Morne Morkel and Rabada.

With Rabada trapping him leg-before, Rohit had to depart before being able to reap the effort put in the first hour. Rabada was too quick for Rohit, seaming the ball into him that he completely missed. It couldn’t have been plumber but Rohit’s desperation reflected in asking for a review.

Situation at lunch break here at Newlands on Day 2 of the #FreedomSeries #SAvIND #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/VSn3ZEfkly — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2018

Easily the fastest among the South Africa bowlers, Rabada was always going to be the main threat. In fact, the first real chance of a wicket was created by him when he induced a leading edge off Rohit’s bat in the 27th over. Unfortunately for Rabada though, the edge flew between third slip and gully.

Ashwin joined Pujara but India’s scoring didn’t pick up. Ashwin was welcomed by a bouncer but ticked the next ball for four down fine leg. It prompted South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to deploy a short fine leg for him. The message was clear from South Africa. If Pujara doesn’t start scoring a few boundaries in the second session, India might be staring at slow death.