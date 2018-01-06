South Africa vs India: Dale Steyn comeback at Cape Town Test marred by injury

South Africa cricket team fast bowler Dale Steyn left the field with a bruised left heel on Saturday, the second day of his first Test match in more than a year. (SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 live updates)

Steyn pulled up three balls into his 18th over after taking two for 51 in the first Test against the Indian cricket team at Newlands. (SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 live scorecard)

Those dismissals put him two behind Shaun Pollock, South Africa’s leading Test wicket-taker with 421, but his hopes of surpassing a fellow Proteas legend in this Test have suffered a setback.

Cricket South Africa confirmed in a tweet that Steyn had “a bruised left heel and has been taken for scans for further investigations”. A team spokesman said the injury was being assessed and treated.

Steyn, 34, had not played in a first-class match since suffering a fractured shoulder in a Test in Australia in November 2016.

He was included in a four-man pace attack for the India Test despite coach Ottis Gibson expressing concern about risking him because of a lack of match practice.

In the only cricket since his injury, Steyn bowled 18 overs in five Twenty20 matches for his franchise, the Titans, as well as 12 overs in a low-key appearance for an Invitation XI against the touring Zimbabweans in December.