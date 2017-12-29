South Africa vs India: Full schedule of cricket series starting January 5

The Indian cricket team will face their biggest challenge when they take on South Africa in a three-match Test series starting January 5. This will be their first tour to South Africa since 2013 when they were defeated 1-0 and 2-0 in Tests and ODIs respectively. Virat Kohli’s side has won nine consecutive Test series and they will be aiming to make it the ‘Perfect 10’. The tour also consists of 6 ODIs and 3 T20 Internationals. India will be aiming to register their first-ever series win, in Tests and ODIs in South Africa. Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa -

TEST SERIES

1st Test -- Newlands, Cape Town (Jan 5-9)

2nd Test -- SuperSport Park, Centurion (Jan 13-17)

3rd Test -- The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Jan 24-28)

ODI SERIES

1st ODI -- Kingsmead, Durban (Feb 1)

2nd ODI -- SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb 4)

3rd ODI -- Newlands, Cape Town (Feb 7)

4th ODI -- The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Feb 10)

5th ODI -- St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (Feb 13)

6th ODI -- SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb 16)

T20 INTERNATIONALS

1st T20I -- The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Feb 18)

2nd T20I -- SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb 21)

3rd T20I -- Newlands, Cape Town 21:30 (Feb 24)