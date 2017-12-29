South Africa vs India: Full schedule of cricket series starting January 5
Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team will look to extend their winning run when they face South Africa in the upcoming Test series starting January 5.Find South Africa vs India, full schedule here.cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2017 17:16 IST
The Indian cricket team will face their biggest challenge when they take on South Africa in a three-match Test series starting January 5. This will be their first tour to South Africa since 2013 when they were defeated 1-0 and 2-0 in Tests and ODIs respectively. Virat Kohli’s side has won nine consecutive Test series and they will be aiming to make it the ‘Perfect 10’. The tour also consists of 6 ODIs and 3 T20 Internationals. India will be aiming to register their first-ever series win, in Tests and ODIs in South Africa. Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa -
TEST SERIES
1st Test -- Newlands, Cape Town (Jan 5-9)
2nd Test -- SuperSport Park, Centurion (Jan 13-17)
3rd Test -- The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Jan 24-28)
ODI SERIES
1st ODI -- Kingsmead, Durban (Feb 1)
2nd ODI -- SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb 4)
3rd ODI -- Newlands, Cape Town (Feb 7)
4th ODI -- The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Feb 10)
5th ODI -- St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (Feb 13)
6th ODI -- SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb 16)
T20 INTERNATIONALS
1st T20I -- The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Feb 18)
2nd T20I -- SuperSport Park, Centurion (Feb 21)
3rd T20I -- Newlands, Cape Town 21:30 (Feb 24)