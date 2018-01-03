 Ravindra Jadeja may miss 1st South Africa vs India Test, Shikhar Dhawan fit | cricket | Hindustan Times
Ravindra Jadeja may miss 1st South Africa vs India Test, Shikhar Dhawan fit

Ravindra Jadeja is down with viral infection ahead of the first South Africa vs India Test match in Cape Town from January 5, Shikhar Dhawan available for selection

Jan 03, 2018
HT Correspondent
Ravindra Jadeja (left) is likely to miss the first India vs South Africa Test match starting in Cape Town from January 5. Jadeja is down with a viral infection.(AFP)

India are sweating on the fitness of Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the first Test versus South Africa in Cape Town from January 5. But there is good news as Shikhar Dhawan is available for selection.

According to news coming in from the Indian camp, Jadeja is down with a viral infection and is undergoing treatment. A Board of Control for Cricket in India statement says that Jadeja has been unwell for the past two days and will be taken to hospital to recover fully in the next 48 hours. A decision on Jadeja’s selection will be taken on January 5 morning.

Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan is fit and is available for selection. Dhawan had suffered a minor ankle injury before the team’s departure to South Africa.

Virat Kohli’s side have won nine successive series to climb to the top of the International Cricket Council’s rankings but most of the success has come on batting friendly wickets.

South Africa are expected to prepare ‘green top’ wickets for the Tests in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg, all squeezed into January, to hand India an unfamiliar and difficult challenge.

India squad for the three-match Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

