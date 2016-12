Sri Lanka were 181/7 when bad light stopped play on day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. Earlier, Suranga Lakmal took five wickets to restrict South Africa to 286. South Africa rocked Sri Lanka with early wickets. Vernon Philander (3) and Kyle Abbott (2) were the main wicket-takers. Catch ball-by-ball updates and cricket score of the second day of first Test between South Africa vs Sri Lanka here. (SCORECARD)

