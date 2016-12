Sri Lanka were 181 for 7 when bad light stopped play in the final session on day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth. South Africa were all out for 286 after Suranga Lakmal finished with 5/63. Kyle Abbott (2) and Vernon Philander (3) were the main wicket-takers for SA. Catch cricket score of the second day of first Test between South Africa vs Sri Lanka here. (BALL-BY-BALL COMMENTARY)

