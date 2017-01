Sri Lanka are 31 for 1 in their first innings. South Africa, 392 all out batting first, were boosted by a magnificent century by Quinton de Kock but the left-hander fell for 101 as Sri Lanka got the vital wicket in Cape Town Test. Lankan right arm medium pacer Lahiru Kumara took 6/122, his maiden five-wicket haul. Catch live cricket score of South Africa vs Sri Lanka here. (David Warner matches Don Bradman)

