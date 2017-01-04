South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 live cricket score: Advantage SA

South Africa are firmly in command in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Newlands in Cape Town. The hosts will be looking to set a massive second-innings target to chase for the Lankans as they come out to bat on Day 3, today. Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander took four wickets each as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 110 on Tuesday. The Proteas built on a first innings lead of 282 and reached 35 for no wicket by the close, an overall lead of 317 runs. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 here.

