 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 live cricket score: Advantage SA | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 live cricket score: Advantage SA

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2017 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

South Africa batsman Dean Elgar flicks one to the outfield during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town (AFP)

South Africa are firmly in command in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Newlands in Cape Town. The hosts will be looking to set a massive second-innings target to chase for the Lankans as they come out to bat on Day 3, today. Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander took four wickets each as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 110 on Tuesday. The Proteas built on a first innings lead of 282 and reached 35 for no wicket by the close, an overall lead of 317 runs. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 here.

If you cannot view the scorecard, click here.

tags

more from cricket

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<