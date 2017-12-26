Live cricket score, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test, Day 1: De Villiers falls, Markram eyes ton (SA 185/3)

South Africa have made a good start after opting to bat with Aiden Markram notching up his second fifty. AB de Villiers went past 10,000 First Class runs and also smashed his 40th fifty as South Africa punished Zimbabwe on the first day. AB de Villiers will serve as South Africa’s stand-in captain for the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe after a respiratory tract infection delayed Faf du Plessis’ comeback from back and shoulder injuries. After almost two years away from Tests, returning South Africa star AB de Villiers is taking a cautious approach with his back injury. De Villiers has scored 8,074 runs in 106 Tests during his career. South Africa have won the toss and decided to bat first. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram have opened the batting. Dale Steyn is also missing this game due to viral infection. Play at Port Elizabeth (PE) will be for six-and-a-half hours each day, half an hour more than in five-day games, with 98 overs due to be bowled in a day, instead of 90. As in five-day games, an extra half hour can be added in order to complete the overs.Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Zimbabwe here.

