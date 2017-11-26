South African batsman smashes 96-year old record, scores fastest triple hundred

South African cricketer Marco Marais became the first cricketer in the history of the game to smash a triple hundred in less than 200 deliveries when he scored a 191-ball 300 for his side Border during their pool fixture in a three-day cup match against Eastern Province at Buffalo Park.

The 24-year-old got to his hundred in 68 deliveries, 200 in 139 deliveries and in the process eclipsed records set by a few batting greats like Viv Richards and Greame Smith. The 24-year-old is now also the second-highest run-getter in the series with 503 runs, three more than the target he had set for himself for the season.

Coming in to bat at No 6 with his side down to 84 for the loss of four wickets, Marais hit 13 sixes and 35 fours to reach his triple-hundred and lift his side to 512 and declare their first innings.

In reply, Eastern Province were bundled out for 212 with Border coming out to bat for another 11.4 overs and declare after scoring 66 for the loss of two wickets. Although the game ended in a draw, it has already taken the world by surprise owing to the historic feat achieved by Marais.

Charles Macartney held the record for the fastest triple hundred in first-class cricket so far. He had taken 221 deliveries to reach the 300-mark while batting for the Australians against Nottinghamshire back in 1921.

Marais’s swashbuckling knock also paved way for another record — the fifth-highest stand for the fifth wicket in a first-class game after he stitched an unbeaten 428 runs with Brad Williams who scored 113 off 174 deliveries.

At the end of the iconic knock, Marais stated that he had asked his partner to play his natural game while he upped the ante from the other end. “I am really happy but I don’t think it has fully sunk in yet. I am just so tired now. I think it will eventually hit me later tonight,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I was striking the ball so well. I decided that I was just going to go hard at them and it came off in the end. Batting with Bradley was really good. I said to him that he must just play his normal game and that I was going to try and be attacking from the start.”