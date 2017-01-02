Sports minister refuses to comment on SC sacking Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday refused to comment on Supreme Court’s sacking of BCCI President Anurag Thakur, saying that the government was not party to the case and his ministry will not come between the top court and the cricket body.

“The Sports Ministry is not between Supreme Court, BCCI and Anurag Thakur. Directly Sports Ministry has nothing to do either with Lodha Committee or BCCI and with their decisions. We are not party to that ... Supreme Court decision is Supreme Court decision,” Goel told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

Goel was reacting to a query relating to Supreme Court today sacking BCCI President Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke from their respective positions for obstructing Lodha Committee Reforms.

He said after the recent controversy surrounding the Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Ministry has decided to constitute a committee for the improvement in National Sports Development Code under the chairmanship of Sports Secretary.

“For the good governance and transparency and cleanliness in sports I have constituted a committee so that we can give good governance and transparency in the federations, in the IOA and other bodies,” Goel said.

He said in the past few months, the Sports Ministry has held meetings with NSFs, sports ministers of states, Olympians, Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees and disucssed on what improvements can be brought.

“We are continuously working in this regard. I have asked my secretary to submit a report within one month on what kind of improvements can be brought,” Goel added.