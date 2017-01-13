Spot Virat Kohli if you can in this ‘good old’ picture of the Team India captain

Virat Kohli, who is just two days away from leading Indian cricket team for the first time in ODIs, seems to be in a nostalgic mood about the long journey that he has covered since starting from a small colony in New Delhi.

Virat Kohli shared a photo of him on social media from his younger days with cricket teammates with the caption: “Good old days…”.

Good old days 😂😂

Spot me in the picture 👀 🤓#Throwback pic.twitter.com/1ge18EReDT — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 12, 2017

After successfully taking over the mantle of Test captaincy from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kohli was named the limited overs captain when the former resigned from his post. His first challenge would be against England in Pune on Sunday in the first of a three-match series. India will also play three T20Is against England, starting on January 26 in Kanpur.

Kohli, who led India to a record 18-Test unbeaten streak in 2016, described the feeling of captaining in all three formats as “surreal.”

“It is quite surreal. I never thought this day is going to come to my life. When I came to the team, I was always looking to perform, get more opportunities and build solid consistent career and contribute to the team in winning games,” he said.

“I feel everything is God sent. Anything happens to you, happens for a reason and happens at a right time in your life.”

Success is not new for Kohli - the captain – who in 2008 led the Indian Under-19 team to World Cup win.

“But being captain of India is whole different ball game all together. As they mention it, it is the hot seat in all different ways such as the attention, the praise, criticisms, all these things come along with it,” said Kohli, who is the first Indian captain to score three double centuries in a year.

“But one thing comes along with this is the responsibility and that makes me a better cricketer and a better person as I learn about life through this experiences, so I take it as an opportunity.”