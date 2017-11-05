Sri Lanka drop Kusal Mendis for India tour, skipper Angelo Mathews returns

The Sri Lankan selectors on Sunday dropped batsman Kusal Mendis from their 15-member squad while Angelo Mathews returned to lead the side in the upcoming tour of India.

Right-handed opener Kaushal Silva was also omitted from the team that emerged victorious against Pakistan in the recent Test series held in the UAE.

Mathews was ruled out of the Test series against Pakistan due to a calf muscle injury.

Since making his Test debut in 2015, the 22-year-old Mendis was being seen as the best batting prospect for Sri Lanka after the retirement of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

Mendis will miss out on a Test match after 22 consecutive appearances since his debut.

Former skipper Angelo Mathews returns to the side which features middle-order batsman Roshen Silva as the only uncapped player.

They also announced that former Test batsman Thilan Samaraweera was appointed as the batting coach to groom the national team in the run up to the 2019 World Cup.

The 41-year-old Samaraweera, who retired from Test cricket in 2013, had been a batting consultant for the Bangladesh team, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“SLC announces today the recruitment of former Sri Lankan right hand batsman Thilan Samaraweera as batting coach to the national team for a period of three years,” it said.

Samaraweera is due to join the Sri Lanka squad before they leave for India later this week to play three Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games.

The squad will leave for India on Wednesday.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimnne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernanado, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Roshen Silva.