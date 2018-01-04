Sri Lanka sack Thisara Perera as ODI skipper, to name new captain next week

Hours after sacking Thisara Perera as the One-day International (ODI) captain, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that they will name a new limited overs skipper next Tuesday.

The SLC said it would name Perera’s successor after consulting new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who has pledged to get tough with the under-performing national team.

READ | Reality check beckons for Virat Kohli’s India vs South Africa on Newlands pitch

Perera took on the job in late November, succeeding Upul Tharanga, who was sacked after a series of losses.

“During the discussion, the chairman of selectors informed me that they are considering appointing either Angelo Mathews or Dinesh Chandimal to fill the role,” SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala said in a statement.

READ | India vs South Africa: A look back at the many firsts of historic 1992 tour

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will announce its limited over captain on January 9,” it further stated.

A series of losses, most recently to India, have affected the morale of the Islanders who will next tour Bangladesh later this month.