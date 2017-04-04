Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Colombo, full cricket score: SL win by 6 wickets

Kusal Perera scored a 53-ball-77 to guide Sri Lanka to a 6-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Colombo. Chasing a target of 156, the hosts looked quite comfortable and Perera’s 5th T20 fifty was able to clinch the match. Batting first, Bangladesh made 155/6 in 20 overs with Mosaddek Hossain (34) and Mahmudullah (31) playing crucial knocks. Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim failed to score big. For the hosts, Lasith Malinga took two wickets for 38 at the Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.Get full cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 here. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, then click here.