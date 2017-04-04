 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Colombo, full cricket score: SL win by 6 wickets | cricket | Hindustan Times
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20, Colombo, full cricket score: SL win by 6 wickets

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets to win the first T20I in Colombo. Kusal Perera scored a brilliant 77 after Lasith Malinga took two wickets for the hosts. Get full cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh here.

cricket Updated: Apr 04, 2017 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
sri lanka vs bangladesh

Kusal Perera plays a shot as Bangladeshi wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim watches during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Catch full cricket score of today’s Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh first T20 International here. (AP)

Kusal Perera scored a 53-ball-77 to guide Sri Lanka to a 6-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Colombo. Chasing a target of 156, the hosts looked quite comfortable and Perera’s 5th T20 fifty was able to clinch the match. Batting first, Bangladesh made 155/6 in 20 overs with Mosaddek Hossain (34) and Mahmudullah (31) playing crucial knocks. Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim failed to score big. For the hosts, Lasith Malinga took two wickets for 38 at the Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.Get full cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 here. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, then click here.

