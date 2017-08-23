Sridharan Sriram, Robin Singh become coaches in T20 Global League cricket

Sridharan Sriram, who has worked as a consultant with the Australian and Bangladesh cricket teams, will be a full-time coach for Jo’burg Giants, one of the eight teams in the T20 Global League cricket of South Africa. Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Robin Singh will coach Bloem City Blazers.

The T20 Global League, which will be played in South Africa later this year, on Wednesday announced the names of the coaches of all eight teams. There are several names who are well-known in the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis and captain Gautam Gambhir during their team's practice session ahead of the IPL match against Gujarat Lions, in Rajkot earlier this year. (PTI)

After establishing our roots in India and Trinbago, #Knight @iamsrk is thrilled to make Cape Town our new home!

Go #CTKR pic.twitter.com/YXtbASbjoB — CapeTownKnightRiders (@CTKRiders) August 10, 2017

While Jacques Kallis, who coached Kolkata Knight Riders this season in the IPL, will manage Cape Town Knight Riders, Durban Qalandars will have paddy Upton as their coach. Upton worked with the Delhi Daredevils team in IPL 2017.

We are proud to welcome @GraemeSmith49 to our Zalmi Family as the Head Coach of Benoni Zalmi. #ZalmiFamily #BenoniZalmi #T20GL pic.twitter.com/QfSkOa0zlo — Benoni Zalmi (@BenoniZalmi) August 21, 2017

Stephen Fleming, who was the coach of Rising Pune Supergiant, will handle Stellenbosch Monarchs while former South African Test captain Graeme Smith will coach Benoni Zalmi.

Former South African wicket-keeper Mark Boucher will coach Nelson Mandela Bay Stars and Russell Domingo, South Africa’s national coach until the recent Test series against England, will coach Pretoria Mavericks.

Sriram had a distinguished playing career, scoring almost 15,000 runs and taking 200 wickets across the three formats in Indian domestic cricket. He has a close connection with South Africa, toured the country as an under-19 player. He also made his ODI debut against the Proteas at Nagpur in 2000.

Robin Singh played more than 100 ODI matches for India before embarking on a highly successful career as a coach. An outstanding fielder in his own right, he served as fielding coach to the Indian side for a number of years and has also worked as coach of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.