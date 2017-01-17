To steal Virat Kohli’s thunder, Australia play this trick on India cricket team

Australia cricket team is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to try and win a Test match in India for the first time since 2004. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia announced that former India cricket team batsman Sriram Sridharan will work with the Aussies as a spin consultant during the February-March Test series against Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team.

Sriram Sridharan, who used to be a part-time spinner as well, has played eight ODIs for India and toured with Australian squads in Sri Lanka and India last year.He has been involved in the Australian coaching system for some time, and had assisted the men’s team on the tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, as well as the ICC World Twenty20 in India.

Cricket Australia’s executive general manager (team performance), Pat Howard, said the team is hoping to bank on Sridharan’s deep knowledge of the conditions in the subcontinent.

“Sri (Sridharan) has worked with us on a number of occasions now all across our pathway system and he is currently in Dubai with our Under-16 team providing his expertise on sub-continental conditions,” said Howard. “He knows our players very well and has a wealth of knowledge on the conditions that our players will face in India.”

Sridharan said he was excited about working with the Australian team again.

“As always, I consider it a great honour to be given the opportunity to work with the Australian Men’s Team once again. I really look forward to adding value and contributing to a winning cause, against a quality opposition,” he said. “India is regarded as one of the toughest places to tour as a Test playing nation and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Australia have named four spinners in the squad that will take on India, the top-ranked team in the world. The series begins in Pune on February 23.

Uncapped Mitchell Swepson, 23, joins Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Steve O’Keefe to form the Aussie spin quartet.

Monty Panesar, the former England spinner, who played three Test tours of India for 28 wickets, has also been recruited by Australia for the tour.

Panesar, who was part of England’s 2012 winning team in India, will spend a week in Brisbane with the Australians.