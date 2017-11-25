Steve Smith breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record, 3rd quickest to 21 tons

Steve Smith scored a patient century in the first Ashes 2017-18 Test match between England cricket team and Australia at The Gabba to ensure that the hosts ended the first innings with a slender 26-run lead. (HIGHLIGHTS and SCORECARD)

England ended Day 3 on 33/2, thus establishing a 7-run lead in the second innings in Brisbane. Steve Smith’s unbeaten century saw him become the third quickest batsman to score 21 Test tons, passing Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the process.

Sachin Tendulkar – who holds the record of scoring the most number of centuries in Test cricket -- took 110 innings to score 21 Test centuries while Smith’s 21st ton came in 105 innings.

The quickest batsmen to reach the milestone is Australia cricket team legend Sir Donald Bradman, who scored his 21st Test ton after a mind-boggling 56 innings. Sunil Gavaskar is second on the list, having reached the milestone in 98 innings.

Slow and steady ton

Despite the century being a milestone one for the Australia cricket team captain, it was also his slowest in terms of balls faced. Smith took 261 balls to reach the 100-run mark, eclipsing the he 227 deliveries he required against India in Ranchi earlier this year.

His Gabba effort was also the slowest Ashes century scored by an Australian since 1993, when David Boon took 284 balls to record a hundred during his unbeaten 164 at Lord’s.

This was also Steve Smith’s 13th century in 48 innings as Test captain, equalling Greg Chappell’s record. Only five other Australian captains have more Test tons than the Smith.

Steve Smith has also scored the most number of Test centuries among all current Test captains.

The only other player to score more than ten centuries after becoming Test captain is Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who has 11. No other current Test captain has scored more than five tons.

(With inputs from Syed Pervez Qaiser)