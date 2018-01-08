Steve Smith brilliance, Australia’s awesome pace quartet: 5 best Ashes moments

Australia wrapped up the Ashes 2017-18 with a commanding victory over England in the Sydney Test, winning by an innings and 123 runs. Australia’s 4-0 series win also saw them move up to the third spot in ICC Test Rankings, as the Joe Root-led team put up yet another poor show in an away series.

Australia proved to be far ahead in all departments. Steve Smith was the best batsmen, scoring 687 runs at 137.40 with three centuries and two fifties with a highest of 239. With 383 runs, Dawid Malan was the highest run-scorer for the visitors.

In the bowling department, all of Australia’s frontline bowlers claimed more than 20 wickets. Despite missing the fourth Test at Melbourne, Mitchell Starc finished with 22 wickets. For England, James Anderson was the best bowler with 17 wickets.

Steve Smith’s century in Brisbane set the tone for Australia in the Ashes contest against England (REUTERS)

Starting with a 10-wicket hammering of the visitors at The Gabba in Brisbane to the mauling at Sydney, Australia had more moments to celebrate than England. But on their part, England too had something to cherish. Here is a look at five most memorable moments from the Ashes 2017-18:

1. Steve Smith’s resilience at Brisbane: A knock that set the tone in the series. Smith crawled his way to his slowest Test ton, leading Australia’s reply to England’s 302. His 326-ball 141 gave Australia a slender lead, but it was an advantage his side made most of. Smith’s century helped Australia bounce back from a precarious 76/4, with Shaun Marsh providing support from the other end.

2. James Anderson gives England a chance to win at Adelaide: The first-ever Ashes day-night Test, at Adelaide, was England’s perfect chance of leveling the series. However, a few tactical errors and a poor batting show took the sheen off James Anderson’s maiden five-wicket haul in Australia, which had given England a realistic chance.

Steve Smith notched up his highest individual score while Mitchell Marsh blasted his maiden century. (REUTERS)

3. Dawid Malan-Jonny Bairstow trumped by Steve Smith-Mitchell Marsh: England’s collapse after a sturdy 237-run stand between Malan and Bairstow was yet another let down. However, the 301-run stand between Smith-Mitchell Marsh truly took the game and the series away from them, with Marsh scoring a maiden Test ton. The triple century stand helped Australia go past 650, which gave Australia the advantage.

4. Alastair Cook’s 244 at Melbourne: Having endured a miserable tour, a dropped catch at 66 provided Cook to make most of a benign wicket at Melbourne. He stroked his way to 244, shattering records and ensuring Australia would not achieve the 5-0 whitewash. Cook’s 244 provided England a much-needed boost in a dismal series, but they failed to build on the momentum in the final Test.

Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh became the third set of brothers for Australia to score a century in the same innings. (AFP)

5. Marsh brothers make merry: Usman Khawaja finally lived up to the bill by scoring 171 in Australia’s first innings, but the 169-run stand between the Marsh brothers helped Australia drive home the advantage. Both Shaun and Mitchell Marsh cracked centuries, setting up a huge lead for Australia from where they could inflict an innings defeat.