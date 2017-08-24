Steve Smith faces off with Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes battle

Cricket Australia produced a perfect promotional video titled ‘Our Greatest Test’ as the Ashes fervor kicks in. England will travel Down Under to defend their Urn which they won with a 3-2 win in 2015.

The one-minute commercial captures the face-off between the Australia skipper Steve Smith and England pacer Stuart Broad. Smith has been a thorn for England bowlers, while Broad has produced many magical spells against Australia.

The commercial begins with Smith heading to the middle. En route from the Sydney Cricket Ground dressing room, Smith walks through an Aboriginal community, heads to the countryside, a main street of a suburban town and then through the Bondi beach.

Broad heads across Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament, the Big Ben clock tower before getting ready to bowl to the Australian skipper on the cricket pitch.

“They don’t walk out for their team, they walk out for their country,” former captain Steve Waugh intones as Smith prepares to take on Broad.

The campaign brings to life the scale of the Ashes contest, the history and passion it evokes amongst supporters and the link to the cultural identities of both Australia and England, a Cricket Australia release said.

The campaign showcases the passion and anticipation associated with the Ashes which will get underway at the Gabba on November 23.