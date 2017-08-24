 Steve Smith faces off with Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes battle | cricket | Hindustan Times
Steve Smith faces off with Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes battle

Australia skipper Steve Smith faces off England pacer Stuart Broad in an one-minute commercial ahead of the Ashes

cricket Updated: Aug 24, 2017 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
England will travel to Australia to defend their Ashes Urn which they won with a 3-2 win in 2015.
England will travel to Australia to defend their Ashes Urn which they won with a 3-2 win in 2015.(Getty Images)

Cricket Australia produced a perfect promotional video titled ‘Our Greatest Test’ as the Ashes fervor kicks in. England will travel Down Under to defend their Urn which they won with a 3-2 win in 2015.

The one-minute commercial captures the face-off between the Australia skipper Steve Smith and England pacer Stuart Broad. Smith has been a thorn for England bowlers, while Broad has produced many magical spells against Australia.

READ | Cricket Australia recovers thousands of scalped Ashes tickets

The commercial begins with Smith heading to the middle. En route from the Sydney Cricket Ground dressing room, Smith walks through an Aboriginal community, heads to the countryside, a main street of a suburban town and then through the Bondi beach.

Broad heads across Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament, the Big Ben clock tower before getting ready to bowl to the Australian skipper on the cricket pitch.

“They don’t walk out for their team, they walk out for their country,” former captain Steve Waugh intones as Smith prepares to take on Broad.

READ | Stuart Broad sets sights on Ashes 2019, says lot of cricket left in him

The campaign brings to life the scale of the Ashes contest, the history and passion it evokes amongst supporters and the link to the cultural identities of both Australia and England, a Cricket Australia release said.

The campaign showcases the passion and anticipation associated with the Ashes which will get underway at the Gabba on November 23.

