Steve Smith has this to say about dangerous train travel in Bangladesh

Australian captain Steve Smith was amazed when he witnessed the way a train travel in Bangladesh. Smith captured the incident of people travelling on the train’s roof and posted it on his Instagram. Smith posted the video and captioned it: “What to do when all the carriages are full #watchyourhead #bangladesh.”

Smith was flooded with comments on his post with several fans suggesting to the Australian skipper that travelling on the train’s roof is quite common in Asian countries.

What to do when all the carriages are full #watchyourhead #bangladesh A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Australia are set to play two Tests in Bangladesh, starting August 27 in Mirpur. This will be the first Test series for Australia in Bangladesh since Ricky Ponting’s team toured in 2006.

For the Aussies, this will be their first international cricket series since the Champions Trophy after pay dispute with Cricket Australia had stalled all major cricket activities in the country.

Australia’s last Test series in Bangladesh in 2015 was called off due to security concerns. Cricket Australia had also refused to send their U-19 team for the World Cup in Dhaka last year. Smith & Co have been promised head-of-state level security for the series.

Australia vice-captain David Warner too took the social media to give an insight over their time in Bangladesh. He first posted pictures en route to Dhaka. On Sunday he posted a couple of pictures of his session in the gym.