 Steve Smith hits another hundred, Aakash Chopra challenges him to bat blindfold
Dec 30, 2017
Steve Smith hits another hundred, Aakash Chopra challenges him to bat blindfold

Steve Smith scored his 23rd Test hundred in the 4th Ashes Test at Melbourne to salvage a draw for Australia against England

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2017 16:37 IST
Ankit Kumar Singh
Australia's captain Steve Smith celebrates scoring his century against England on the final day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Australia's captain Steve Smith celebrates scoring his century against England on the final day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.(AFP)

Australian cricket team skipper Steven Smith has made it a habit of scoring hundreds in Test matches of late. On Saturday, he conjured up another sterling century to help Australia draw the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Ashes 4th Test SCORECARD)

Smith has now 23 hundreds from 110 Test innings. Only Sir Donald Bradman (59) and Sunil Gavaskar (109) have taken fewer innings to reach 23 centuries in Test history.

As has been the case in recent times, the cricket fraternity was once again in awe of Smith’s prolific run making talent with a number of past and present cricketers taking to Twitter to hail the Australian captain. Some of them even decided to have a bit of fun.

Former India opener and now a popular commentator, Aakash Chopra, decided to come up with a new challenge for Smith saying the Australian should try batting blindfold and play with only the edge of his bat. Chopra went on to term Smith ‘unstoppable’.

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan was all praise for Smith dubbing him the best batsman in the world. On a lighter note, Vaughan asked cricket lovers to send him postcards with answers on how to dismiss Smith.

Take a look at some of reactions here.

Some cricket fans also came on social media to shower accolades on Smith while drawing an analogy with Bradman and posting their funny takes.

Smith has now three hundreds from four Tests in the ongoing Ashes series. With a tally of 1305 runs at an average of 76.76 from 11 Tests this year, he has finished as the leading run scorer in Test cricket in 2017. He would now look to continue his purple patch next year when Australia take on England in the fifth and final Ashes Test beginning in Sydney on January 4.

