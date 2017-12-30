Steve Smith hits another hundred, Aakash Chopra challenges him to bat blindfold

Australian cricket team skipper Steven Smith has made it a habit of scoring hundreds in Test matches of late. On Saturday, he conjured up another sterling century to help Australia draw the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Ashes 4th Test SCORECARD)

Smith has now 23 hundreds from 110 Test innings. Only Sir Donald Bradman (59) and Sunil Gavaskar (109) have taken fewer innings to reach 23 centuries in Test history.

As has been the case in recent times, the cricket fraternity was once again in awe of Smith’s prolific run making talent with a number of past and present cricketers taking to Twitter to hail the Australian captain. Some of them even decided to have a bit of fun.

Former India opener and now a popular commentator, Aakash Chopra, decided to come up with a new challenge for Smith saying the Australian should try batting blindfold and play with only the edge of his bat. Chopra went on to term Smith ‘unstoppable’.

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan was all praise for Smith dubbing him the best batsman in the world. On a lighter note, Vaughan asked cricket lovers to send him postcards with answers on how to dismiss Smith.

Take a look at some of reactions here.

Next Challenge—Bat Blindfold and play only with the edge of the bat. Steve ‘Unstoppable’ Smith is indeed Unstoppable 🙏🏏😇 #Ashes #23 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2017

The Aussie Captain @stevesmith49 has now Batted for over 30 Hrs and over 200 overs himself this series .... Answers on a postcard to how the F you get him OUT please ... #Ashes ... The Best Test Batsman in the World .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 30, 2017

One day teams will need to talk to Steve Smith prior to a test match and settle down on a number that both parties agree upon. Insane Stuff👏 #Ashes — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 26, 2017

Smith becomes the only player in Test history to score 1000+ runs & average 70+ in four straight calendar years...

2014: 1146 @ 81.85

2015: 1474 @ 73.70

2016: 1079 @ 71.93

2017: 1305 @ 76.76#Ashes — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 30, 2017

Some cricket fans also came on social media to shower accolades on Smith while drawing an analogy with Bradman and posting their funny takes.

There was a Bradman and now there is a Steve Smith.#Ashes — Athar 🏏 (@cricdrugs) December 30, 2017

January 2015

AB de Villiers: 21 Test 💯

Steve Smith: 7 Test 💯

December 2017

AB de Villiers: 21 Test 💯

Steve Smith : 23 Test 💯#Ashes — Jasveer Singh Kharra (@imjsk27) December 30, 2017

I’m sure Steve Smith is from London. The amount of time he has to play each delivery it’s like he’s wearing Big Ben on his wrist — Jason Greene (@JasonGreene87) December 30, 2017

Smith has now three hundreds from four Tests in the ongoing Ashes series. With a tally of 1305 runs at an average of 76.76 from 11 Tests this year, he has finished as the leading run scorer in Test cricket in 2017. He would now look to continue his purple patch next year when Australia take on England in the fifth and final Ashes Test beginning in Sydney on January 4.