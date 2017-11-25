Steve Smith leads from front, hits first century of Ashes 2017-18

Steve Smith reached a dogged century in almost seven hours as Australia edged closer to England’s first innings total in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Saturday. (ASHES SCORES)

Smith claimed his 21st Test century with a flourishing cover drive off Stuart Broad nearing tea to bring up one of his most disciplined Test innings.

(Read | Glenn Maxwell presses claim for Ashes selection with timely double century)

He batted for 412 minutes and faced 261 balls to reach triple figures to get his team within 34 runs of England’s 302 first innings total at 268 for seven.

Pat Cummins gave him splendid support and reached his highest Test score of 35 ahead of the tea interval.