Steve Smith’s Australian cricket team lauded by former players after Ashes win

Australia completed an emphatic 4-0 win over England in the Ashes 2017-18 on Monday, winning the fifth and final Test at Sydney by an innings and 123 runs. (Match report)

In a series wherein Australia dominated England right from the beginning, each of their front-line bowlers — Mitchell Starc (22), Josh Hazlewood (21), Pat Cummins (23) and Nathan Lyon (21) — claimed more than 20 wickets whereas for the visitors, James Anderson was the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. (Full scorecard)

With the bat, Steve Smith accumulated 687 runs at 137.40 with three centuries and two half-centuries.

Barring the fourth Test at Melbourne, where the pitch was labelled ‘poor’ by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the wake of a lame draw, Australia registered big wins in each of the four Test.

Australia won the first Test at Brisbane by 10 wickets, followed by a 120-run win in Adelaide in the second match of the series

.

Australia sealed their Ashes win with an innings and 41-run win at Perth, and followed by a draw at Melbourne, the hosts sauntered to their fourth win in the five-match series at Sydney.

Australia’s win was celebrated by several former players Down Under, whereas those in the English camp were left to ponder on issues ranging from lack of batting depth to their inability to take 20 wickets in a Test this series. Let us take a look at some reactions:

Congratulations to @stevesmith49 & his team on a great Ashes series campaign! Great to see the huge support throughout the series. A satisfying 4 nil victory, now enjoy the success lads! #ashes17 #hydrate #urn — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) January 8, 2018

Congratulation @stevesmith49 and all the Australian team and support staff. Quality cricket all summer, very dominant!! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) January 8, 2018

Find yourself someone who looks at you like Steve Smith looks at the #Ashes urn 😍 pic.twitter.com/cwdz0yLCZ6 — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2018

Awesome series by the @CricketAus guys. Absolutely clinical with bat and ball!! @stevesmith49 just on another level! — Matt Renshaw (@MattRenshaw449) January 8, 2018

Ashes series are becoming too predictable ... England are a long way from winning in these conditions IMO but Australia are a lot closer to winning in the UK ... England cannot just relax and believe because it’s at home with the Duke ball in 2019 they will win .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 7, 2018

A marquee series just got over and another has just begun. Lesson from the Ashes is that a test series is about maintaining intensity and standing up to it. Watch for that in #SAvsIND — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 8, 2018

Australia and England will now be involved in a five-match ODI series starting January 14. The two teams will then head into the first-ever T20I tri-angular series, with New Zealand being the third team. The T20I tri-series will be held in both Australia and New Zealand.