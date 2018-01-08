 Steve Smith’s Australian cricket team lauded by former players after Ashes win | cricket | Hindustan Times
Steve Smith’s Australian cricket team lauded by former players after Ashes win

The Australian cricket team romped to a 4-0 Ashes series win after beating the England cricket team by an innings and 123 runs in the final Test at Sydney, prompting many former players to praise them on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2018 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Australia's captain Steve Smith holds a replica Ashes urn after they won the fifth Ashes Test match and the series 4-0.
Australia's captain Steve Smith holds a replica Ashes urn after they won the fifth Ashes Test match and the series 4-0. (REUTERS)

Australia completed an emphatic 4-0 win over England in the Ashes 2017-18 on Monday, winning the fifth and final Test at Sydney by an innings and 123 runs. (Match report)

In a series wherein Australia dominated England right from the beginning, each of their front-line bowlers — Mitchell Starc (22), Josh Hazlewood (21), Pat Cummins (23) and Nathan Lyon (21) — claimed more than 20 wickets whereas for the visitors, James Anderson was the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. (Full scorecard)

With the bat, Steve Smith accumulated 687 runs at 137.40 with three centuries and two half-centuries.

Barring the fourth Test at Melbourne, where the pitch was labelled ‘poor’ by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the wake of a lame draw, Australia registered big wins in each of the four Test.

Australia won the first Test at Brisbane by 10 wickets, followed by a 120-run win in Adelaide in the second match of the series

.

Australia sealed their Ashes win with an innings and 41-run win at Perth, and followed by a draw at Melbourne, the hosts sauntered to their fourth win in the five-match series at Sydney.

Australia’s win was celebrated by several former players Down Under, whereas those in the English camp were left to ponder on issues ranging from lack of batting depth to their inability to take 20 wickets in a Test this series. Let us take a look at some reactions:

Australia and England will now be involved in a five-match ODI series starting January 14. The two teams will then head into the first-ever T20I tri-angular series, with New Zealand being the third team. The T20I tri-series will be held in both Australia and New Zealand.

