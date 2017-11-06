Sunil Ambris in West Indies Test squad against New Zealand, Kyle Hope out

Uncapped batsman Sunil Ambris has been called up to the West Indies squad for the Test series in New Zealand in place of Kyle Hope.

Ambris scored two centuries for West Indies A in the recent series against their Sri Lanka counterparts and is rewarded with a place in the 15-man touring party to face the Black Caps.

Hope failed to make a half-century in nine Test innings since making his debut against England in August and has paid the price.

Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: “Sunil has replaced Kyle Hope in the squad, and this is on the basis of his consistent performances across formats and his outstanding returns for the Windies ‘A’ Team in the ‘Test’ series against Sri Lanka ‘A’. This type of consistency is very welcomed by the panel.

“Kyle is encouraged to return to the first-class championship and turn in the strong performances his talent suggests he can deliver.”

The West Indies claimed their first Test series success for three years in Zimbabwe and will look to build on that when the two-match series against Kane Williamson’s side starts in Wellington on December 1.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.