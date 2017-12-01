Sunil Ambris’ unwanted record for West Indies - gets out hitwicket for 0 on debut

West Indies’ Sunil Ambris entered the history books for all the wrong reasons on Friday after he became the first batsman to be out hit-wicket for a golden duck on Test debut.

Ambris arrived at the crease for his maiden Test innings against New Zealand in Wellington but the 24-year-old stood on his stumps after playing back to a short ball from Neil Wagner.

READ | Neil Wanger 7/39 puts New Zealand in command vs West Indies in opening Test

It was supposed to be a day to remember for Ambris, instead, it ended in despair after just one delivery as the Windies crumbled dramatically amid Wagner’s destructive bowling on day one of the opening Test.

Neil Wagner says he actually felt "horrible" early on with the ball before claiming 7-39 - the best ever figures on day one of a Test In New Zealand #statchat #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/RdZH4QYFWy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 1, 2017

Ambris also became the first player since Australia’s Steve Waugh in 2003 to be dismissed for a duck via hit-wicket and just the 10th overall in Test history.

West Indies went from 59-0 to all out for 134 – Black Caps paceman Wagner the chief destroyer with 7-39, having been on a hat-trick twice at Basin Reserve.