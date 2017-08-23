BCCI faces Supreme Court ire, top cricket officials in firing line for defiance

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has asked the Committee of Administrators to draft a new constitution in its latest hearing on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The court also issued showcause notices to Amitabh Choudhary, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and acting president CK Khanna and has asked them to explain why the recommendations of the Lodha Panel report have not been implemented. The top court directed that the trio must be present on September 19.

Gopal Subramanian, the amicus curae in the case, told the three-judge bench that the BCCI had not implemented anything from the July 24 Lodha Panel report. In that order, the Supreme Court had asked the BCCI to adopt the Lodha Panel suggestions as far as “practicable” in the July 26 SGM.

Incidentally, Johri found himself at the wrong end of the BCCI office-bearers. He was denied entry in the BCCI’s recent SGM that discussed the practical difficulties of executing the Lodha reforms.

The BCCI has become a can of worms and with cricket administration in the doldrums, the CoA is urging the Supreme Court to order a thorough clean up as mandated in the Lodha panel reforms of July last year.

CoA chairman Rai said that in the absence of a working committee, the power to manage BCCI affairs lie with the administrators and not on the office-bearers, who are seemingly trying to pull the shots and limit the role of the CEO Rahul Johri.