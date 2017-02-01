 Supreme Court overrules Vinod Rai panel, clears all three for ICC meet in Dubai | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Supreme Court overrules Vinod Rai panel, clears all three for ICC meet in Dubai

The Supreme Court has said all three cleared to represent the Indian cricket board at this week’s ICC meeting in Dubai will go, overruling the new administrative panel of the Board.

cricket Updated: Feb 01, 2017 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Vinod Rai

Members of the Supreme Court appointed three-member panel of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) former CAG India Vinod Rai (L), IDFC Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye and sportsperson Diana Edulji (C).(PTI)

The Supreme Court, in a way, overruled on Wednesday the first decision taken by the BCCI Administrative Committee.

On Tuesday, the apex court-appointed four-member administrative committee led by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Vinod Rai, decided that only a panel member, IDFC MD and CEO, Vikram Limaye, will represent BCCI at this week’s International Cricket Council meetings in Dubai.

This was in contradiction to the court’s order a day earlier authorising a three-member panel of Limaye, former BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and former Board treasurer Anirudh Choudhury to represent the richest national cricket board in the ICC meetings.

READ | High drama in India selection meet; Abhinav Mukund returns, Patel dropped, Saha back

Struck off the travelling party, the Board officials approached the Supreme Court. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Mishra rejected a plea from BCCI CEO Rahul Johri saying only one person can represent the Board at the ICC.

So, now all the three members — Limaye, Amitabh and Anirudh will attend the meetings.

The Justice RM Lodha Committee and amicus curiae, Gopal Subramaniam, informed the court that a request has been made to ICC chairman Shashank Manohar that all the three representatives be accommodated in the meetings.

Manohar initially said as per the ICC rules only one member of a cricket board can represent the body in the meeting. But the ICC later told BCCI that all three members appointed by apex court will be considered for the Dubai meeting, which has the important issue of world cricket’s revenue share in its agenda.

tags

more from cricket

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you