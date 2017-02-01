Supreme Court overrules Vinod Rai panel, clears all three for ICC meet in Dubai

The Supreme Court, in a way, overruled on Wednesday the first decision taken by the BCCI Administrative Committee.

On Tuesday, the apex court-appointed four-member administrative committee led by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Vinod Rai, decided that only a panel member, IDFC MD and CEO, Vikram Limaye, will represent BCCI at this week’s International Cricket Council meetings in Dubai.

This was in contradiction to the court’s order a day earlier authorising a three-member panel of Limaye, former BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and former Board treasurer Anirudh Choudhury to represent the richest national cricket board in the ICC meetings.

Struck off the travelling party, the Board officials approached the Supreme Court. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Mishra rejected a plea from BCCI CEO Rahul Johri saying only one person can represent the Board at the ICC.

So, now all the three members — Limaye, Amitabh and Anirudh will attend the meetings.

The Justice RM Lodha Committee and amicus curiae, Gopal Subramaniam, informed the court that a request has been made to ICC chairman Shashank Manohar that all the three representatives be accommodated in the meetings.

Manohar initially said as per the ICC rules only one member of a cricket board can represent the body in the meeting. But the ICC later told BCCI that all three members appointed by apex court will be considered for the Dubai meeting, which has the important issue of world cricket’s revenue share in its agenda.