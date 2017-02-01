Supreme Court to hear BCCI plea to allow its three representatives in ICC meet

The Supreme Court would hear a plea by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, seeking that three persons, authorised by the Board, be allowed to take part in the crucial ICC meeting commencing from February 2.

The apex court had authorised three persons, Vikram Limaye, Amitabh Chaudhury and Anirudh Chaudhury, to represent BCCI in the meeting.

But, in a major decision by the SC-appointed administrators BCCI panel on Tuesday, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary were told not to attend the crucial meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The reason behind BCCI administrator Vinod Rai’s decision is not clear.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), said that out of three authorised persons, only Limaye has been asked to attend the meeting and this is against the order passed by the court.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said that it would hear the matter at 2 PM.

The Justice R M Lodha panel and amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam informed the court that a request has been made to the ICC chairman Shashank Manohar that all the three representatives be accommodated in the meeting.

He said that as per the ICC rules only one member of a cricket board can represent the body in the meeting.