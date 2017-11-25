Sydney Thunder sign Jos Buttler for upcoming Big Bash League season

England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was signed by the Sydney Thunder franchise for the upcoming seventh edition of the Big Bash T20 League (BBL) in Australia. (ASHES SCORES)

Buttler, who played five games for Melbourne Renegades in BBL 03, is expected to be available for the first six games of the tournament before England’s one-day international and T20 campaigns against Australia and New Zealand.

(Read | Ashes 2017-18: Steve Smith ton puts Australia in control in Brisbane Test)

Upbeat at returning to the T20 league, the 27-year-old said: “I’m really excited. I’ve played in the BBL once before, ahead of England’s last ODI tour to Australia.

“I’ve watched the competition go from strength to strength to become one of the best competitions in the world. The crowds are fantastic and there’s a big family emphasis which creates a great atmosphere.”

(Read | Glenn Maxwell presses claim for Ashes selection with timely double century)

Buttler is England’s first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs and T20s, but his Test spot was grabbed by Jonny Bairstow since 2015.

Buttler has England’s three fastest one-day hundreds to his name and the right-hander is expected to resume his spot behind the stumps for the ODI series against Australia following the ongoing Ashes rubber.