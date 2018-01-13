Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Rajasthan beat Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha

Opener Aditya N Garhwal struck an unbeaten 51 as Rajasthan defeated Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha by six wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Saturday.

Opting to bat after the coin landed in Faiz Fazal’s favour, Vidarbha scored 131 for eight in the allotted 20 overs.

Ganesh Satish top-scored with 39 off 31 balls, while Apoorv Wankhade was the team’s second highest scorer with 24 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Skipper Fazal contributed 20 and Karn Sharma made a 17- ball 22.

In reply, Rajasthan were off to a brisk start with the openers Garhwal and Ankit S Lamba (26) putting on 42 runs in just over five overs.

Garhwal struck three boundaries and a six during his 54- ball knock and along with T N Dhillon, who remained unbeaten on 26, guided Rajasthan to victory with two overs to spare.

This was Vidarbha’s first defeat in the Central Zone leg of the tournament.

In the day’s other central zone match, Uttar Pradesh beat Railways by seven wickets.

Sent into bat, Railways scored 132 for eight, and UP chased down the target of 133 with 12 balls remaining.