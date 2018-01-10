Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Delhi, Baroda, Saurashtra, Punjab notch easy wins

In-form Dhruv Shorey showed a different facet of his batsmanship, hitting four sixes in his unbeaten 59 off 44 balls as Delhi beat Haryana by seven wickets in a North Zone encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Chasing 154, Delhi romped home in 17 overs to remain in contention for the knock out stages after losing their opener against Punjab by two runs.

Shorey added 82 runs with Nitish Rana (39 off 26 balls) as Delhi were not for once put under pressure by Haryana.

Veteran Amit Mishra -- looking overweight and unfit -- was blasted for 32 runs in his three overs.

Dhruv, normally known for his defensive batting in longer formats, hit some straight sixes with ease as he controlled the proceedings from the start after Gautam Gambhir (19) and Rishabh Pant (9) didn’t score many.

When Delhi bowled, medium pacer Subodh Bhati (3/25 in 4 overs) replacing leg-spinner Tejas Baroka, used clever variation of slower deliveries as Haryana failed to deliver in the back 10.

Punjab, Baroda, Saurashtra win

Meanwhile, Punjab registered their second successive victory beating Services by eight wickets.

Batting first, Services scored a meagre 140 for nine in 20 overs with Manpreet Gony grabbing four for 18.

In reply, Mandeep Singh smashed his way to 84 off 56 balls alongside Yuvraj Singh (35 no) to end the match in the 18th over.

Opener Kedar Devdhar struck a whirlwind 61-ball century as Baroda whipped Gujarat by 36 runs to leap to the top of the table in the West Zone Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 league at the SCA Stadium here today.

Baroda rode on Devdhar’s chanceless ton – the first of the zonal league - to pile on a competitive 175 for 7.

They then bowled out their rivals for 139 in just 18 overs to notch up their second win on the trot and boosted their points tally to eight from two games.

Later, Saurashtra drubbed Mumbai by eight wickets to notch up their second win in as many matches and join Baroda as league leaders.

Saurashtra bowlers, led by medium pacer Shaurya Sanandiya (4 for 22), bundled out Mumbai for 130 in 19.3 overs and then rode on opener Robin Uthappa’s brisk half-century (52 in 36 balls) to romp home in 17.2 overs.

It was Mumbai’s second defeat in three games.

Brief Scores

- Haryana 153/6 in 20 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 65 off 56, Subodh Bhati 3/25 in 4 overs). Delhi 154/3 in 17 overs (Dhruv Shorey 59 no off 44 balls, Nitish Rana 39). Delhi won by 7 wickets.

- Services 140/9 (Manpreet Grewal 4/18). Punjab 141/2 in 19.1 overs (Mandeep Singh 84 no in 56 balls, Yuvraj Singh 35 no). Punjab won by 8 wickets.

- Baroda 175 for 7 (Kedar Devdhar 100, Swapnil Singh 44; Piyush Chawla 3 for 45). Gujarat 139 all out in 18 overs (Chirag Gandhi 52, Axar Patel 33; Rishi Arothe 3 for 26). Baroda won by 36 runs.

- Mumbai 130 all out in 19.3 overs (Aditya Tare 39, Siddhesh Lad 38; Shaurya Sanandiya 4 for 22). Saurashtra 133 for 2 in 17.2 overs (Robin Uthappa 52, K M Parmar not out 35; Shardul Thakur 2 for 23). Saurashtra won by 8 wickets.