T20 Global League: Cricket South Africa to compensate players over postponement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) have reached an agreement in which players will be paid compensation in three instalments, for the loss of earnings in the Global League T20 which was postponed.

The South African Cricket Board were forced to postpone the T20 Global League’s inaugural edition owing to their failure in securing a broadcast deal. The tournament was initially supposed to begin in November

The payments to the players will be made in three instalments starting from December 2017 to April 2018. According to IOL, players will get 60 per cent of their draft fees. For the international cricketers, payment will be 50 per cent of their fees as well as depending on the calculation that comes out from the number of matches they were supposed to play, as per their respective contracts.

A total of R93 million was spent on players’ draft, the report added.

“The settlement will help bridge the gap between player expectation and the disappointment of having to postpone the league,” the acting CSA CEO Thabang Moroe said in a statement.

“This was an issue affecting 138 SA and foreign players, and we are very happy we’ve been able to resolve it for all of them,” said SACA CEO Tony Irish.

It remains to be seen how CSA is able to execute their fresh set of plans after suffering this last-minute delay.