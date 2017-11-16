TA Sekar steps down as director of Delhi Daredevils

Former India fast bowler TA Sekar has stepped down as Delhi Daredevils director, the franchise announced through a media release on Thursday. “Delhi Daredevils chief executive Mr Hemant Dua confirmed that the former India fast bowler will no longer be part of the franchise for personal reasons. Mr Sekar has been associated with Delhi Daredevils since its inception,” said the release.

Chief coach at the MRF Pace Foundation for several years before moving to Delhi Daredevils, TA Sekar was not only an integral part of the franchise as director and mentor but also represented it at the IPL auctions. During his term, several players like Manprit Juneja and Pawan Negi were spotted and given Daredevils contracts for performing well in the domestic season.

“We respect Sekar’s decision. We are naturally very disappointed to not have Sekar in our midst going forward, but as a franchise we clearly understand his position. Sekar was an invaluable asset to the franchise and his departure leaves a vacuum that will be difficult to fill,” the release further quoted Dua as saying.

“It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I’m grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise. It has been an absolute privilege being part of the franchise since its inception in 2008,” said Sekar, according to the media release.