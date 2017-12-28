Marriage with Anushka ‘special’, switching back to cricket is in my blood: Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli hardly faces any problem when taking on world’s best bowlers. However, during a press conference on Wednesday, he was asked a question that would have hassled any cricketer. Kohli being Kohli, though, remained unperturbed and answered the query with the same kind of nonchalance he treats a bowler on the cricket field.

Virat Kohli was answering questions in a press conference in Mumbai ahead of India’s tour to South African next month. When a journalist asked him as to what was more important for him – playing cricket or getting married- referring to the break from cricket he took to get married, Kohli said getting married was more important for him at this stage.

“I was away for something (marriage) which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us,” he said.

He, though, added that the break would not affect his preparations for the South African tour as he had been training for it for a long time.

“Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management as well, so getting back to professional front is not difficult at all,” he said.

“I haven’t done anything in the past three weeks. I have been training to get back to play in South Africa. Somewhere in your head you are always thinking about you have something important coming up, so subconsciously you are looking forward to it (South Africa tour). So, mentally I am very well prepared,” he added.

Kohli had pulled out of India’s limited-overs series with Sri Lanka and married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Tuscan, Italy on December 11.

His next assignment is to lead India in South Africa where the team is scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. The first Test starts at Cape Town on January 5.