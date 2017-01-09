Tamil Nadu’s Eloksi Arun’s 6 for 13 in inter-state cricket sets media on fire

Bowler Eloksi Arun was on a roll for Tamil Nadu against Goa in the South Zone girl’s under-16 inter-state league. Her feat has sent the social media abuzz.

In the match held on Sunday, Tamil Nadu’s Eloksi Arun took six wickets, giving just 13 runs. Her six-wicket haul enabled Tamil Nadu thrash Goa by eight wickets in the South Zone match held at Sir Vizzy Stadium in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Eloksi’s feat might have come in a regional age-group tournament. But the talented girl from Tamil Nadu seems to possess the right credentials and attitude to go far in the game.

Her coaches have continuously praised her talent but more than her ability with the bat and ball, it is her attitude towards the game that should pave a path for her, taking her places. Especially since Indian women cricketers are also highly sought after in leagues abroad.

In another match, Andhra defeated Karnataka by four wickets. Karnataka made 94 for seven in 30 overs and Andhra chased down the target, losing just six wickets.

Brief scores:

Goa 83 for eight in 30 overs (Eloksi Arun six for 13) lost to Tamil Nadu 86 for two in 15.5 overs. Points: Tamil Nadu 4 , Goa 0.

Karnataka 94 for seven in 30 overs (Vrinda Dinesh 53 n.o., G. Sindhuja three for 21) lost to Andhra 95 for six in 21.1 overs.Points: Andhra 4, Karnataka 0.

Kerala 111 for six in 30 overs (Souroopya 28) lost to Hyderabad 112 for two in 24.3 overs (Puja 37). Points: Hyderabad 4, Kerala 0