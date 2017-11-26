The Ashes, Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 5, live cricket score

Australia require just 56 runs on Day 5 to win the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. Set a target of 170 runs, Australia ended Day 4 at 114 runs without losing a wicket with openers David Warner (60 not out) and Cameron Bancroft (51 not out) at the crease. England bowled 34 overs but were unable to pick any wickets on Sunday. Earlier, the visitors were bowled out for 195 in their second innings. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 here.

