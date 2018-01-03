The Ashes factbox: England desperate for win against Australia in Sydney Test
England will look to register their first win in the ongoing Ashes Test series when they take on Australia in Sydney. The visitors came close to securing a victory in the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne but were denied by the weather and Steve Smith.cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2018 13:20 IST
England will go into the start of the fifth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday having relinquished the Ashes after Australia won the first three matches of the series.Following is a fact box on the fifth Ashes test match between Australia and England, which starts on January 4 -
WHERE?
Sydney Cricket Ground - Capacity: 44,002
Situated in Moore Park in the city’s east, the SCG has been the venue for tests since 1882, making it the world’s third oldest test ground after the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Oval in London.
A facility that allows spectators to get up close to the action, the SCG has also been used to host a whole range of sports including soccer, rugby union, rugby league and Australian Rules football.
Although the SCG has always had a reputation for being the most spin-friendly of Australia’s test tracks, particularly on the last couple of days, it has helped the seamers as well.
READ | England desperate for consolation Ashes win in final Test at Sydney
Australia have won 26 of the 55 Ashes tests played at the SCG while England have won 22.
It was at the SCG on the first day of the fifth test in the 1998-99 series when England pacer Darren Gough wrote his name into Ashes history by picking up a hat-trick. England went on to lose the series 3-1.
Steve Waugh scored a potentially career-saving century at his home ground in the fifth test of the 2003 series after averaging just over 30 across 11 tests in the previous year. Australia won the series 4-1.
WHEN?
January 4-8. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc
Coach: Darren Lehmann
ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Joel Wilson (West Indies)
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (India)
READ | Chris Woakes out of fifth Ashes Test, Mason Crane to debut
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
HISTORY
Previous Australia v England tests in Sydney
Matches: 55
Australia wins: 26
England wins: 22
1882 Australia 5 wickets
1882 Australia 6 wickets
1883 England 69 runs
1883 Australia 4 wickets
1885 Australia 6 runs
1885 Australia 8 wickets
READ | Steve Smith ‘fine’, Mitchell Starc set to return for fifth Ashes Test
1887 England 13 runs
1887 England 71 runs
1888 England 126 runs
1892 Australia 72 runs
1894 England 10 runs
1895 Australia inns & 147 runs
1897 England 9 wickets
1898 Australia 6 wickets
1901 England inns & 124 runs
1902 Australia 7 wickets
1903 England 5 wickets
1904 England 157 runs
1907 Australia 2 wickets
1908 Australia 49 runs
1911 Australia 146 runs
1912 England 70 runs
1920 Australia 377 runs
1921 Australia 9 wickets
1924 Australia 193 runs
1925 Australia 307 runs
READ | Glenn Maxwell not in Australian cricket team’s ODI squad for England series
1928 England 8 wickets
1932 England 10 wickets
1933 England 8 wickets
1936 England inns & 22 runs
1946 Australia inns & 33 runs
1947 Australia 5 wickets
1951 Australia inns & 13 runs
1954 England 38 runs
1955 Match drawn
1959 Match drawn
1963 Australia 8 wickets
1963 Match drawn
1966 England inns & 93 runs
1971 England 299 runs
1971 England 62 runs
1975 Australia 171 runs
1979 England 93 runs
1979 England 9 wickets
1980 Australia 6 wickets
1983 Match drawn
1987 Australia 55 runs
1988 Match drawn
1991 Match drawn
1995 Match drawn
1999 Australia 98 runs
2003 England 225 runs
2007 Australia 10 wickets
READ | Melbourne pitch rated poor by ICC after Ashes Boxing Day Test ends in draw
2011 England inns & 83 runs
2014 Australia 281 runs
CURRENT TOUR
1st test Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 10 wickets
2nd test Adelaide Oval Australia won by 120 runs
3rd test WACA, PerthAustralia won by inns & 41 runs
4th test MCG, Melbourne Match drawn