The Ashes, live cricket score, Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 2

The Australia quicks will be looking to do early damage with the new ball on day two on Friday and Nathan Lyon will be itching for an early bowl after generating plenty of spin on day one at Gabba, Brisbane. It was a gripping opening day on Thursday. England batsman James Vince justified his selection before Lyon ran him out with a magnificent piece of fielding as Australia fought back to leave England 196-4 at stumps. At stumps, Dawan Malan was unbeaten on 28 and Moeen Ali on 13 when bad light stopped play in the 81st over, three balls after Australia took the new ball. Get live cricket score of Day 2 of the Ashes first Test between Australia vs England here.

If you are unable to see the full scorecard, then click here.