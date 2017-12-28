The Ashes, live cricket score, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 4: Rain stops play, AUS 103/2

Australia were batting on 103/2 when rain stopped play. England’s innings lasted only one ball on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test as Alastair Cook’s 244 not out helped them reach 491 take a strong first innings lead of 164 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The stoic opening left-hander broke several records on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test but more importantly has given the visitors a chance to win their first match of this five-game series. Cook scored his fifth double hundred, which was also his third highest score, in 151 Tests with a best of 294 coming against India in Birmingham in 2011. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test here. (Ranji Trophy final live)

