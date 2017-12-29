 The Ashes, live cricket score, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 4 | cricket | Hindustan Times
The Ashes, live cricket score, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 4

Australia ended day 4 on 103/2 at stumps. England will seek quick wickets in order to force a result. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test here.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2017 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
England will look to take quick wickets on the final day of the fourth Ashes Test match in order to force a result. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test here.
England will look to take quick wickets on the final day of the fourth Ashes Test match in order to force a result. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test here.

Australia ended Day 4 on 103/2 as persistent rain throughout the final session brought the day to a premature halt. England will be hoping to take some quick wickets on the final day in order to force a result. Joe Root’s side got a 164-run after their innings lasted only one ball on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test as Alastair Cook’s 244 not out helped them reach 491 take a strong first innings lead of 164 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The stoic opening left-hander broke several records on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test but more importantly has given the visitors a chance to win their first match of this five-game series. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test here.

If you can’t see the Ashes fourth Test full scores, click here.

