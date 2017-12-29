The Ashes, live cricket score, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 4

Australia ended Day 4 on 103/2 as persistent rain throughout the final session brought the day to a premature halt. England will be hoping to take some quick wickets on the final day in order to force a result. Joe Root’s side got a 164-run after their innings lasted only one ball on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test as Alastair Cook’s 244 not out helped them reach 491 take a strong first innings lead of 164 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The stoic opening left-hander broke several records on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test but more importantly has given the visitors a chance to win their first match of this five-game series. Get live cricket score of Australia vs England, fourth Ashes Test here.

If you can’t see the Ashes fourth Test full scores, click here.